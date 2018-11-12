Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Home damaged by late night fire

Investigators say three pets died

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 5:26 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters were called to a house fire late Sunday night.

It happened at around 11:30 on Locust Street in Terre Haute.

We're told the home was heavily damaged, specifically on the back side.

At one point we heard of power lines being on fire in the back yard.

No one was hurt, but the investigator tells us three pets died.

A cause remains under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Another blast of cold, plus snow!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

North Vermilion wins Banks

Image

Minnett, IUPUI beat Wallace, EIU

Image

Rose tops Earlham

Image

ISU downs Illinois State

Image

Autism Awareness Pool Party

Image

Fundraiser for teen killed in accident

Image

Gilbert Ave Fire

Image

Dogs dumped in Knox Co

Image

Sign dedicated to vet

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate