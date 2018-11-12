Home damaged by late night fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters were called to a house fire late Sunday night.

It happened at around 11:30 on Locust Street in Terre Haute.

We're told the home was heavily damaged, specifically on the back side.

At one point we heard of power lines being on fire in the back yard.

No one was hurt, but the investigator tells us three pets died.

A cause remains under investigation.