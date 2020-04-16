Home care facility in Terre Haute tlooking for folks to hire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) Many jobs in the area are laying off workers but we found a home care facility in Terre Haute that's looking for folks to hire.

Always Best Care or ABC Senior Services provides home care for the elderly.

They're also a non-profit organization.

Representatives say the coronavirus has caused similar for profit businesses to close their doors for the time.

That means ABC is getting new clients from those businesses.

That also means they need more employees to fill the need.

Folks who are interested in applying can learn the qualifications by visiting the website alwaysbestcare.com.