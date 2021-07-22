News 10 Tracks Down Home Improvement Fraud

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 first received a call about possible home improvement fraud a month ago. Since then, we have tracked down victims, and the man accused of committing these crimes. Shari Manning hired Karl Phillips to repair some water damage. Now, five months later, she says she has an even bigger mess on her hands. "He came in, assessed the situation, said it's going to be this amount of money, wrote up the contract and we gave him a check," said Manning. Now, she can't even get Phillips to return to the house. Phillips had a court date Thursday regarding two separate cases of home improvement fraud. News 10's Tucker White showed up to the court to try and get answers from Phillips. He refused to answer any questions. News 10 reached out to his attorney and is still waiting to hear back regarding these accusations.
News 10 tracked down one man who has been ripping people off across the Wabash Valley.
