Home Expo event bringing together building industry

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Home Builders Association of Greater Terre Haute is hosting a home and outdoor living expo this weekend at the Wabash Valley fairgrounds.

Saturday and Sunday, local vendors will showcase ways to help fix, remodel, and design your future home renovations. Team members say these fixes and renovations are important to look for, especially with the storms the area has seen recently.

The weekend event will also feature live music, food vendors, and fun activities for kids. Officials say they are looking forward to a big turnout!

"Its our larget fundraiser," Jeff Martin, the Chairman of the Home Expo Committee, said. "We are a nonprofit entity. We focus on keeping affordable housing in the greater Wabash Valley. A lot of that goes behind the scenes, so this is our main event. We are doing this for the community."

The event will run from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Sunday, June 26. The cost is $2, and children under the age of 18 are free. Half of the proceeds from the event will go to the Vigo County School Corporation Vocational Trades.