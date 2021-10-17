Holocaust education controversy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently a texas administrator made alarming comments in regards to the Holocaust. The comments from one Texas administrator on the Holocaust is causing people to speak out across the nation. Now education officials at the Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute have a message they want to get out.

Troy Fears is the Executive Director of the Candles Holocaust Museum. He says he was alarmed by the recent comments from a Texas school administrator.

"The school board in texas is asking for educators to come up with opposing views of social topics and one of those topics is the holocaust and we here at candles obviously denounce that."

Eva Kor was a Holocaust survivor and founded the candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center. She died back in 2019 at the age of 85. She worked hard to make people educated on this topic.

"Obviously we're disappointed with what texas had done especially with our founder Eva Kor being so instrumental in getting education and legislation passed here in the state of Indiana where holocaust education is now mandated is now mandated in two high school classes."

Fears adds it's important that everyone knows the history of the Holocaust, and education on this topic is vital.

"You cannot have an opposing view on the Holocaust because the Holocaust did happen it's a historical fact."

A school superintendent in North Texas has since apologized after the administrator was recorded telling teachers, "if they have books about the Holocaust in classrooms they must also have books with opposing views."