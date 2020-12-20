Holiday train has come to a stop for the season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families stopped by Deming park Sunday evening for a final trip on the Holiday express train.

Rides were just a dollar and Sunday's proceeds benefit the Wabash Valley Master Gardeners.

"This year we haven't been able to have a fundraiser, this is it. It's very important to us to have this fundraiser. But more importantly children it's about the children, the children," said master gardener Era Nichols.

Christmas at the Park is still being offered if you'd like to drive through and enjoy the decorations.