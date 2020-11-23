Holiday traditions underway in downtown Terre Haute, what to expect this year with COVID-19 concerns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- An annual tradition is underway in downtown Terre Haute.

Monday, a Christmas tree will be put up downtown to celebrate Miracle on 7th street. While the actual event isn't for a few more weeks, organizers are getting in the spirit now.

It's a celebration meant to bring the holidays to the downtown area.

As we get further into December, you'll see local businesses are all decked out in festive lights.

The annual celebration includes dozens of vendors, holiday contests, an ice skating rink, and even music.

This year COVID-19 will change a few of the things that are considered typical to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Either way, organizers say the event is a great way to get into the holiday spirit and help families in need at the same time.

There will also be a drive-thru food drive to help families who may be impacted by the pandemic.

It will be held Friday, December 4th... in front of the community Christmas tree.. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will also go on again Saturday, in the meadows parking lot in front of the old stein mart from 8 a.m. to noon.

If you can't make it to that location you can also head over to the Vigo County Public Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.