Holiday return policies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More people bought more online this year to avoid shopping in stores -- around other people.

Experts were predicting a wave of returns this weekend.

We took a look at some return policies at the Haute City Center.

COVID-19 has made shoppers who are still going out in person more careful this year.

We spoke with a shopper who is doing things a little differently this holiday season.

Terre Haute resident Sade Denton just wants to get everything done swiftly and avoid crowds.

"Just some quick in and outs and trying not to stay in the store especially places where the parking lot is packed. That's a deterrent right now for me."

We spoke with assistant manager of Maurices in The Haute City Center in Terre Haute.

Ashlyn Halstead says they've seen quite a few returns.

"We had about $2600 dollars in returns yesterday so that took a big hit but if people buy their items online and return them we'll get the money back."

Halstead says at the beginning of March they weren't even allowed to touch the return items because of the standard operation procedures.

"We can touch them, they came out with a new sop we touch the items. We get them all we put them in that grey bin over there and we do the same process. We leave them overnight and we put them back on the sales floor in the morning."

All people have to do is come to the store with their item and receipt to return it.

Overall she says the online orders have picked up.

"I feel like there was a lot of online shopping I have a lot of customers who order stuff online and get it delivered to the store so we have a lot of online pick-up orders but not so much shopping in the store."

Every store's return policy is different, so make sure you call ahead or look online before coming into the store.