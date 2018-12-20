Holiday event brightens spirits at Deming Elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tomorrow students in Vigo County will close their books for the final time for the 2018 semester.

Hamilton Center and the Vigo County School Corporation have partnered to bring joy to the students.It's a partnership to help improve relationships between school staff and the students. Hamilton Center has adopted Deming Elementary School.

Today students and staff participated in holiday themed activities to kick-off the new partnership.

Organizers say they're thrilled to be a part of it.

“When you walk into a crowd like this, students, and you see their happy faces and their smiling faces and they are waiving at you. That's what I believe heaven must feel like,” Said Hamilton Center CEO Melvin Burks.