Holiday cheer lights up the 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Holiday cheer is spreading throughout Terre Haute.
On Friday, the 12 Points Revitalization Group lit up the tree in Gold Square.
Mayor Duke Bennett and Santa paid a visit. Students from Ouabache Elementary School also sang.
The group says this is a part of bringing life back to the area.
This was the second year for this event.
