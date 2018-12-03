Holiday cheer lights up Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is in full holiday mode.

On Monday, Terre Haute leaders unveiled Christmas in the Park at Deming Park.

Several local organizations decorated the park's shelters with different holiday themes.

Next week, judges will cast their votes on which displays are the best.

The holiday displays weren't the only features during Monday night.

There was also a candy cane hunt for children.

They could also snag a picture with Santa.

Judging for Christmas at the Park takes place on Monday, December 10th.