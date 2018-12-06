Holiday cheer comes to downtown Terre Haute this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Miracle on 7th Street takes place in downtown Terre Haute on Friday.
It will include a marketplace, an ice maze, music, gallery openings, and much more.
You'll be able to find in the area of 7th and Wabash Avenue.
The fun happens on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Then, the festivities kick off again on Saturday from noon until 9:00 p.m.
The 'Light Your Way Parade' takes place downtown on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.
