SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WTHI) - Attention Holiday World fans...we now have an opening date for you.
Owner Leah Koch announced Sunday, June 14 as their opening day.
Holiday World originally planned to open earlier this month but COVID-19 forced them to postpone.
Besides free parking, soft drinks, and sunscreen - the park will also make hand sanitizer available for guests.
Koch also asked for patience so staff could frequently sanitize rides. They will also likely limit the number of guests they can have at one time.
Related Content
- Holiday World's owner announces the amusement park's opening date
- New road being built near Holiday World amusement park
- Owner: Indiana Beach amusement park could reopen this year
- Holiday World celebrates virtual opening
- Moon Lite Theater announces opening date
- Opening date announced for YMCA pool
- Menards announces the opening date for second Vigo County location
- Will past pool problems move back Deming Park opening date?
- Fergie’s NBA All-Star Game national anthem confuses, amuses
- Holiday World to hold a digital opening in May - here's when they plan to open the park to the public
Scroll for more content...