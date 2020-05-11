Holiday World's owner announces the amusement park's opening date

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WTHI) - Attention Holiday World fans...we now have an opening date for you.

Owner Leah Koch announced Sunday, June 14 as their opening day.

Holiday World originally planned to open earlier this month but COVID-19 forced them to postpone.

Besides free parking, soft drinks, and sunscreen - the park will also make hand sanitizer available for guests.

Koch also asked for patience so staff could frequently sanitize rides. They will also likely limit the number of guests they can have at one time.