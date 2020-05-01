Holiday World to host virtual opening day, ride roller coasters from your home

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WTHI)- Holiday World is putting a new twist on opening day.

Originally, the park was to open to the public on May 2nd but because of COVID-19, things have changed.

The park will still open on May 2nd, but for the first time in 74 years, it will happen virtually.

Regardless of the change in plans, it's not stopping them from bringing you the fun at home.

You can ride 360 roller coasters by tuning into their YouTube channel.

You'll also learn how to make park favorites like pretzels using their cooking tutorials.

4th generation owner, Leah Koch, says it's a day that they count down toward every year.

"We were starting to get a little bit sad about the opening day coming, we weren't going to be able to hear the roller coasters going roar, we weren't about to hear kids laughing in the midway... so we started to come up with ways that we can turn this day that internally was gonna make us sad into a day that was going to make us happy," said Koch.

The park will open at 9 a.m. and activities will go until 9 p.m.

Koch tells us even without the traditional opening, the meaning will still be the same.

"No generation has ever missed scheduled opening day, it's been an adjustment for us. We also have nearly 75 years of tradition of making families happy and bringing them joy, so we want to make that happen," said Koch.

You learn more about the virtual opening by visiting their website. To find that, you can click here.