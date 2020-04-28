Holiday World to hold a digital opening in May - here's when they plan to open the park to the public

SANTA CLAUSE, Ind. (WTHI) - Opening day for a Hoosier theme park has been postponed because of COVID-19. But officials aren't letting that stop them from having a little fun.
Holiday World in Santa Clause, Indiana is holding a digital opening day.
On May 2 - the park will release videos throughout the day.
Those videos will include a fireworks show, interactive videos for children and even cooking lessons to make your own Holiday World Snacks at home.
Right now the park is planning to open in early June. They did not give an exact date.
