Holiday World tickets now on sale

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WTHI) - Ticket sales are now open for Holiday World's 2021 season, which starts with opening day on Saturday, May 15.

Tickets and season passes can be purchased online. The Splashin’ Safari water parks is set to open on May 21.

The park is also looking to fill 2,200 jobs. Most of the park’s seasonal positions are available to applicants who will be 16 years and older by April. A limited number of jobs require a minimum age of 14 years on the date of application.

“Working at Holiday World teaches young people valuable life skills such as responsibility, teamwork, and interpersonal skills, but it’s also a great place for adults who enjoy brightening someone’s day and getting to meet new people,” said Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari President & CEO Matt Eckert.

Job seekers should visit HolidayWorldJobs.com to fill out an online application. Email hr@holidayworld.com or call 812-937-5252 with employment questions.

Holiday World will turn 75 on August 3, 2021, and the park is celebrating by asking for your stories from any time in the last 75 years. Previous visitors are encouraged to share their photos, videos, or stories online at HolidayWorld.com/Memories.