Holiday World celebrates virtual opening

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WTHI) - It's opening day a Holiday World, but things look a little bit different this year.

For the first time in 74-years, Holiday World is opening virtually.

That's because of COVID-19.

Don't worry, you can still experience all the fun right from your home.

You'll be able to ride 360 coasters, and learn how to make your own Holiday World food at home through these virtual videos.

Fourth generation owner Leah Koch said the opening may be different, but the meaning stays the same.

"Now more than ever people are ready for that escape, and I think theme parks and places like that are going to be so important this summer, because we're all going to be looking for something different to just feel fun again. This is a nice preview of what's to come," said Koch.

She said she hopes to open the park in early June.