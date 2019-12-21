Holiday Train rides at Deming Park support local animals in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At Deming Park, families got the chance to enjoy a ride around the park Saturday evening.

That's with the holiday train.

For just $1, folks could ride the train around the park and look at all of the light displays.

All of the money raised goes to the Terre Haute Humane Society to help animals in need.

Organizers said it's more than just a fun event for the whole family.

"All this money goes to keeping those animals fed, cared for and warm and you know, in a safe place. It's great to be out here and engaging with the people. We have a lot of animal lovers in this community," said Maggie Wheeler.

This was the sixth year for the event.