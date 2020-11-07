Holiday Shoppes at the YMCA supports kids, vendors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – You can pick out holiday gifts, support local vendors and help Vigo county kids at a shopping event Saturday. Holiday Shoppes at the YMCA is happening from 9 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon.

More than forty vendors have set up booths inside the Vigo County YMCA. For just a dollar at the door, shoppers can get a raffle ticket to win a prize. Even vendor booths are socially distanced. The goal of this event is to raise money for youth program scholarships.

YMCA Youth Director Cayce Evans says, "There's a lot of kids in the community that want to take part and maybe the funds aren't there, especially during a pandemic. So for us to be able to offer any time of scholarship, especially in these times, it means everything to us."

Those scholarships can be for programs like before and after school child care and summer camp.