Holiday Hill Tree Farm now open for the season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Holiday Hill Tree Farm opened for the season Saturday.

Despite the rain, families ventured out to find their perfect Christmas tree.

News 10's Heather Good caught up with one couple as they searched for the tree just right for them. They told her, real trees are the best trees.

The farm is open Sunday from noon until it gets dark.

Heather will have more on the Christmas tree season later this week.