Experts say these holiday plants sitting around your home could be toxic to your pet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- They may be pleasing to the eye, but some holiday plants are poisonous, even deadly to pets. So, as you continue to decorate for the holidays a local veterinarian has some plants you should avoid if you have a furry friend.

Dr. Beth Brown, a local veteriran at Brown's Veterinary Hospital in Terre Haute, says even pine needles on your Christmas tree can do some serious damage to your pet. She says they can produce oral irritation, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Experts say the plant Holly, found during the Christmas season, can cause serious vomiting, diarrhea, and even depression if your dog or cat consumes it.

Another Christmas plant, Mistletoe, can cause the same symptoms and can even be deadly. And, the ever so famous Poinsettia, contrary to belief is not deadly. However, Dr. Brown says it can cause irritation to the mouth and stomach.

"They have milky substance in their stems and in their leaves," Dr. Brown said. "And, if it {poinsettia} gets in the skin, it can irritate the skin. If it gets in the eyes, it can irritate the eyes. It's likely that pets will chew on these things {holiday plants} and try to ingest them. What we find is it causes some irritation to the mouth and to the stomach. It can cause mild vomiting and maybe a little bit of diarrhea."

In addition to holiday plants, Dr. Brown says to watch out for edible treats. Most pet owners know this and are familiar that chocolate is toxic. This includes chocolate and nuts. She says these sweets can be extremely dangerous and even deadly to pets. Darker and richer chocolates, specifically "baker's chocolate" is what you need to look out for.

"Depending on their size and the amount of chocolate they eat it can cause a variety of problems," Dr. Brown said. "I have seen hyperactivity, just like a kid. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea can also be symptoms. So, this holiday season, with all the baking, be careful that your pets don't over indulge or indulge in our baking."

Dr. Brown also says watch out for tinsel and ornaments. If tinsel is consumed, it can cause serious damage to the throat, mouth, and intestines.