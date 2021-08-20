Holding his breath for 7 years - one local man's prayers are answered

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Seven years - that's how long it took for one Terre Haute man to catch his breath.

Timothy Davis suffers from a genetic condition called Alpha-1. It's a condition where the liver doesn't release enough protein to protect the lungs. Alpha-1 can be treated, but there is no cure.

His wife Donna Davis says she thought he was in his final years.

"He was going down pretty fast though. I would've been surprised for him to be around in two-three years."

Because of his condition, Davis needed a double lung transplant.

Standing at 6' 4", finding a set of lungs that would work for his build was no easy task.

"The average-sized lungs for a guy 6'4" is 8.5 liters and mine are 11 liters," Davis said.

Davis packed up his life and moved to Cleveland for a year, in hopes of finding a donor.

He was finally transferred to Duke Hospital in North Carolina in early August, where it took 11 days to get the lungs he prayed for after almost a decade.

"If you know me you know I'm persistent, Davis said. "I came down to Duke, and I heard they were the bomb."

Davis considers himself lucky. His late brother had the same condition but was never diagnosed.

Davis got the life-changing call on August 2, his brother's birthday.

After years of not being able to do the things he loves, he says, "It's going to be hard to hold me down now."

Davis turned 53 yesterday and with his new lungs, he can look forward to being able to blow out his birthday candles for years to come.