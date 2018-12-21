Giant pickup tower makes holiday shopping easy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Researchers say Saturday may be the biggest spending day of the year. It's the last weekend before Christmas. Many stores, both big and small, are changing the way they do business to meet the demand. Walmart is one of them.

Walmart has installed a 16-foot tower to make holiday shopping easier than ever.

The newest feature at the Terre Haute Walmart, 5555 S US Hwy 41, operates like a giant vending machine for shoppers who order items online and opt for in-store pickup.

The pickup tower is an add on to Walmart's recent free online grocery pickup service.

Here is how it works: Customers buy an item online or through the Walmart app and can choose the in-store pickup option. The order gets processed and a Walmart employee will load the item into the tower. The customer will recieve a notification when the item is ready for pickup. A bar code will be sent to their smart phone, which they will use to scan directly at the tower to retrieve their order.

Walmart says they hope to have more than 700 pickup towers by the end of 2018.