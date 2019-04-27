Clear

Holcomb signs bill strengthening 'stand your ground' law

The National Rifle Association is praising Gov. Eric Holcomb for signing legislation strengthening Indiana's "stand your ground" laws and removing the fee for certain firearm carry permits.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 7:34 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The National Rifle Association is praising Gov. Eric Holcomb for signing legislation strengthening Indiana's "stand your ground" laws and removing the fee for certain firearm carry permits.

Holcomb signed the legislation during the National Rifle Association annual leadership forum on Friday.

The legislation will also allow people to carry firearms to church, even if there is a school on the grounds, unless the owner of the land specifically prohibits it.

NRA official Chris Cox says the laws signed by the governor ensures that the most vulnerable gun owners are able to protect themselves without worrying about the cost of a license.

An estimated 80,000 NRA members are in Indianapolis for the group's annual leadership forum this weekend. Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence addressed the gathering Friday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/26/2019 9:26:24 PM (GMT -4:00)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Mostly cloudy and rain this afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tusk Tri benefits P.I.N.K.

Image

Annual Relay for Life

Image

Buddy Walk

Image

Library Honored

Image

Emily's Walk

Image

Man peddles away on stolen bike

Image

National Drug Takeback Day

Image

Driver killed after tree falls on truck

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

"There's a price to pay for taking someone's life like that," family reacts to sentencing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project