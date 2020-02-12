Holcomb signs Next Level Agenda bill to hold schools harmless from ILEARN

INDIANAPOLIS (Press Release) — Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement after signing Next Level Agenda legislation SEA 2, which will prevent ILEARN test scores from having an adverse impact on teacher evaluations and school accountability grades in an effort to ease the transition to ILEARN.



“This legislation ensures that Indiana’s students, teachers and schools have the time they need to successfully adjust to the new ILEARN. I am grateful that the General Assembly unanimously supported my call to take action allowing educators to remain focused on helping Hoosier students succeed.”