INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed flags at state facilities across Indiana should be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.
Holcomb’s office said Thursday that flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday.
Holcomb also asks Indiana businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.
Authorities say a hooded Marine combat veteran dressed all in black opened fire Wednesday night at the bar, killing 12 people and sending hundreds fleeing in panic before apparently taking his own life.
Related Content
- Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for bar shooting victims
- Holcomb directs flags to half-staff for Patriots Day
- Holcomb: Fly flags at half-staff for Texas shooting victims
- Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in wake of Texas church shooting
- Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff for 1st Lt. Cullen's funeral
- Holcomb orders flags to half-staff to honor Barbara Bush
- Gov. Holcomb directs flags at half-staff in honor of volunteer firefighter killed in line of duty
- Gov. Holcomb orders Indiana flags to fly half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day
- Indiana governor directs lowering flags for Florida victims
- Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the fallen