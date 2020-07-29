Holcomb announces Indiana will remain in Stage 4.5 until at least August 27

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) — Governor Eric Holcomb announced that Stage 4.5 of the Indiana Back on Track plan will be in effect for at least another month.
Holcomb also announced that the moratorium on evictions and filing of foreclosures will be extended through Aug. 14.
INDIANA BACK ON TRACK STAGE 4.5
Through at least Aug. 14, the following restrictions will continue:
- Social gatherings following the CDC’s social distancing guidelines will be limited to up to 250 people.
- This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time, particularly indoors.
- Dining room food service may continue operations at up to 75% capacity as long as social distancing is observed.
- Bar seating in restaurants may continue operations at 50% capacity.
- Bars and nightclubs may continue operations open at 50% capacity as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.
- Cultural, entertainment and tourism sites may continue operations open at 50% capacity.
- Movie theaters, bowling alleys and similar facilities may continue operations open at 50% capacity.
- Amusement parks, water parks and similar facilities may continue operations open at 50% capacity.
- Reservations are encouraged to limit the number of customers at any one time.
- Raceways may continue operations open at 50% grandstand capacity.