Hog Wallow Farms ready for fall fun

DANA, Ind. (WTHI) - Hog Wallow Farms is celebrating its 28th season offering fall activities.

The farm is located in Dana, Indiana and has activities for both kids and adults.

This year, the farm is offering an adult-sized tricycle track.

There's also a pumpkin patch with hayrides, a bounce house, and animals available on site.

This year, the farm is selling chicken and noodles each Sunday.

"I'm a big kid at heart, so I just really enjoy seeing the kids and families come out and enjoy having family time fun," owner, David Ellis said.

First responders will receive free admission to the farm this year.

