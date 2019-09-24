Clear

Hog Wallow Farms ready for fall fun

Hog Wallow Farm is celebrating its 28th season offering fall activities.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

DANA, Ind. (WTHI) - Hog Wallow Farms is celebrating its 28th season offering fall activities.

The farm is located in Dana, Indiana and has activities for both kids and adults.

This year, the farm is offering an adult-sized tricycle track.

There's also a pumpkin patch with hayrides, a bounce house, and animals available on site.

This year, the farm is selling chicken and noodles each Sunday.

"I'm a big kid at heart, so I just really enjoy seeing the kids and families come out and enjoy having family time fun," owner, David Ellis said.

First responders will receive free admission to the farm this year.

Learn more about the farm here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Not as Cool Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-24

Image

Medical debt cleared for over three thousand residents

Image

Hog Wallow Farm ready for fall fun

Image

Union Hospital set to replace traditional oxygen tanks

Image

Terre Haute Regional Airport receives $855,000 grant to build new taxiway and hangers

Image

Rail Safety Week

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Temperature Differences

Image

VCPL spotlights banned books during 'Banned Books Week'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse