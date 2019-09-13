Hobson Farms enters the MCU with Marvel-themed maze for the fall season

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hobson Family Farms in Parke County is ready to help you make 'Marvelous Memories' with your family and friends this fall.

Marvelous Memories is the name of this year's maze at the popular fall hot spot.

It pays tribute to well-known superheroes.

If you take a look at the bird's eye view of the maze, you will see Thor, Hulk, Captain America, Spider-Man, and of course Iron Man.

As a family-owned business, the Hobsons say they want to honor all superheroes.

"I've enjoyed watching it grow over the years and being able to start working it and ee the new people that come around and the new employees," Lindley Hobson said.

The officials Hobson Family Farm season starts on Saturday and runs through October 27.

On top of the maze, you will find a jumping pillow, petting zoo, a cow train, pumpkin patch, and more.

