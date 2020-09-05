VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People at another wabash valley event are happy to bring everyone together.

At the "Hobnob Harvest Market."

It started Friday and continued at the wabash valley fairgounds Saturday, offering up a taste of fall!

"I'm so excited just to have the weekend to come here and enjoy and have some good food," said Olivia.

"We've been able to, actually, I think, harness an unusual energy this year because people have just needed this, you know? They needed to come out and be finally able to get some fresh air," said Holly.

People could stop by a number of craft booths and vintage clothing boutiques.

There was also food, live music, and a cash bar.