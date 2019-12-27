Clear

Hobby Lobby says new Vincennes store will open in February - here's how much employees will make

Hobby Lobby has announced more information about its new Vincennes store.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 12:26 PM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Hobby Lobby has announced more information about its new Vincennes store.

Back in July - we first told you about plans to build the store at U.S. 34 and Hart Street.

The company says the store will create between 35 and 50 jobs, paying $15.70 an hour for full-time workers. Part-timers can earn $10.45 an hour.

The store is set to open in February of 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
A Brief Cooldown
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Make a Difference: 10-year-old Katy Snow

Image

Extreme weather across the country causing headaches for holiday travelers

Image

Keeping holiday leftovers safe

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Cloudy start, sun returns. High: 45

Image

Linton-Shakamak

Image

Casey-Westfield/Cloverdale

Image

THS-RP

Image

SV-Robinson

Image

THN-Edgweood

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans