Hobby Lobby says new Vincennes store will open in February - here's how much employees will make

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Hobby Lobby has announced more information about its new Vincennes store.
Back in July - we first told you about plans to build the store at U.S. 34 and Hart Street.
The company says the store will create between 35 and 50 jobs, paying $15.70 an hour for full-time workers. Part-timers can earn $10.45 an hour.
The store is set to open in February of 2020.
