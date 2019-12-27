Hobby Lobby says new Vincennes store will open in February - here's how much employees will make

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Hobby Lobby has announced more information about its new Vincennes store.

Back in July - we first told you about plans to build the store at U.S. 34 and Hart Street.

The company says the store will create between 35 and 50 jobs, paying $15.70 an hour for full-time workers. Part-timers can earn $10.45 an hour.

The store is set to open in February of 2020.