Hobby Lobby becomes first store to open it's doors at Kimmel Pointe

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday morning county and city leaders joined Hobby Lobby employees on cutting the ribbon on the new business.

Next door work has begun on the new marshall's. The department store is expected to be open for business by August.

Across Kimmel Pointe, a Texas Roadhouse is planned. That restaurant is also planned to be opened for business by the end of the year.

News 10 had the chance to speak with developer Heath Klein. He says another retailer is expected to come in next to Marshall's. Klein says an announcement on that should be made in the next month or so.

News 10 also caught up with Vincennes mayor Joe Yochum. When asked what else you can expect at Kimmel Pointe, this is what he had to say.

Yochum says, "And then the rest you'll have to wait and see. But I do think that you'll see more announcements later this year for this area. So it's all good news and exciting."