Hitting the lanes for Big Brothers Big Sisters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is giving back to the community one kid at a time.
Big Brothers Big Sisters works to create brighter futures for kids with one-on-one mentor matches.
On Thursday, the group held its Bowl for Kids' Sake event. It helps to fund those matches.
Teams raise money to give back to provide programming for them.
You have two more chances to Bowl for Kids' sake. The next one is February 28 at the Terre Haute Bowling Center and after that on March 13 at Patrick's Restaurant and Bowl in Sullivan.
Learn more about registering here.
