'Hit and Giggle' golf outing raises money to help local charities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People at one local golf outing prove you don't have to win to enjoy the game.
News 10 stopped by the Hulman Links Golf Course.
That's where the 'Hit and Giggle' golf outing took place.
There's a story behind the unusual name.
Two local realtors started the event. It is a membership event for the Terre Haute Association of Realtors.
They said their rounds are always full of laughter after they hit the balls.
The Terre Haute Association of Realtors likes to use the money they raise to help local charities.
