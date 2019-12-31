History made: 2019 sees the grand opening of Vigo County's History Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Historical Society and Museum celebrated a major accomplishment in 2019.

Their new History Center opened in November.

We stopped by to see how things have gone since then. So far, organizers say they are thrilled with the response.

They hope the new museum will be a draw to the area for many years to come.

"People are sharing it's the best museum they've ever been to, which we love to hear. We worked really hard to bring something to the community that we thought they would appreciate," Susan Tingley, the museum's executive director said.

If you've already checked out the museum...there is reason to go again in 2020. Tingley says they will introduce new programming and some of the exhibits will change throughout the year.