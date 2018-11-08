Clear

History hidden in the walls: Crews find Ehrmann clothing tags during museum construction

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 3:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction is on schedule for the new Vigo County History Center.

Recently, however, they found a bit of history hidden in the walls of their new home.

Electrical crews found labels from Ehrmann Manufacturing Company.

The Ehrmann's owned the building from 1895 to the late 1930's.

The labels were sewn into the clothes they made into the building.

Museum leaders say the labels will go into an exhibit to share the history of the building.

"It's fun to see the transformation of this building that is 120 years old and see how it's being transformed into the new History Center," Susan Tingley said.

There will be a sneak peek of the museum on December 7th.

That is from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

You'll have a chance to see everything that has been completed until that point.

