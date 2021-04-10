History and running meet for the Victory half marathon

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Runners moved through history as part of the inaugural "Victory half marathon" in Vermillion county.

The "Vermillion Trails Alliance" organized this event with the help of "Crossroads Events and Timing."

This race happened at the 7-thousand acre "Vermillion rise mega-park."

It's the former home of the "Newport army ammunition plant."

Participants ran through the woods, past military bunkers, and by historic cemeteries.

"It's being re-purposed to premier an industrial park for the citizens of Vermillion County were wanting businesses to come in here and we're also encouraging events that will bring the public in here so we can showcase this fine facility," says the President Les Zimmerman.

Participants were awarded medals that have a military theme.

Organizers hope the runners add to their medals as if they are advancing in "rank" each year.

The "Vermillion trails alliance" is a non-profit group and the money raised through this marathon will benefit trail expansion efforts.