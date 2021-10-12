Historical one-room school house is living up to its name

MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - One historical Parke County building is back up and running -- just in time for the Covered Bridge Festival.

The one-room schoolhouse in Mecca, Indiana welcomed folks on Friday for its opening day!

On Monday, students young and old gathered at the schoolhouse for the first day of classes.

There were three teachers dressed in traditional clothing to mirror a traditional classroom experience.

Students studied various subjects -- such as phonics, math, and cursive writing.

The classes are going on throughout the week!

To find more information on the one-room schoolhouse click here.