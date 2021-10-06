Clear

Historical one-room schoolhouse aims to put Mecca back on the map

The re-furbishing of a historical 1874 one-room schoolhouse is nearly complete over in Mecca Indiana...and you'll want to check it out!

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 5:47 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 5:48 PM
Posted By: Kit Hanley

MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - If you drive by too fast...you just might miss this hidden gem in Parke County.

Wabash Township School Number 3 is nestled tightly between a cornfield and the Mecca Covered Bridge.

It was built back in 1874 but was relocated to this spot in 1966.

It has stood vacant for decades -- until recently.

The history behind this classroom sparked the interest of community members and prompted them to take action.

"The stories we've heard about everything that used to go on here, and that they used to conduct classes here, and the Amish used to use this as a school," Mecca Historic Society member Scott Simpson said. 

"We wanted to bring that back, we wanted to do that and be able to hold classes here ourselves."

That's exactly what they plan to do.

Kathy Alfke -- one of the organizers spearheading this project has been a school teacher for 40 years.

Following the grand re-opening on Friday, she will teach classes and Reading Boot Camp sessions in the schoolhouse.

These classes will focus on traditional education.

"Any chance that I get to teach children the very basics of our language and history and constitutional government. Anything that has to do with our heritage that just gets me really excited," Alfke said. 

Kathy and Scott embarked on this project just three weeks ago, and they are amazed at all the support they've received and the progress they've made.

"This started out as a dream...as just a thought just a few months ago. Now to see where we're standing at right now and what has happened here in just three weeks is crazy," Simpson said.

Even though they're just two days away from the grand reveal, they say things still don't feel real.

"Like I said we have to pinch ourselves...like when are we going to wake up."

The grand re-opening for the one-room schoolhouse is this Friday at noon.

Organizers encourage all who are out and about at the Covered Bridge Festival to come and check it out!

They also encourage the community to be on the lookout for more Mecca Historical Society events coming up this fall! 

