Historical mural being added to downtown Terre Haute

Stiffy Green mural will soon be on display in Terre Haute. Stiffy is a bulldog guarding his owner’s mausoleum at Highland Lawn Cometary.

Posted: Mar 21, 2021 10:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local legend will soon be displayed through a mural in downtown Terre Haute.

Stiffy Green is a bulldog guarding his owner’s mausoleum at Highland Lawn Cometary.

A mural of Stiffy and his green eyes will soon cover the side of a building on Wabash Avenue.

It’s all thanks to a grant from the city and Arts Illiana. As well as the work from local artists.

"I'm proud of the fact that I'm doing a mural in my hometown and it's about local history. So, those two things for me are awesome,” Professional Artist, Becky Hochhalter, said.

Stiffy Green is one of four murals that will soon appear in downtown Terre Haute.

