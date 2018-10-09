Historical Vigo County totem pole to get restored before moving to new home

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A totem pole in Vigo County is getting some much-needed improvement.
'Tootooch' has sat in front of the Vigo County Historical Society and Museum since 1963.
Tootooch is a Thunderbird Totem Pole.
It was recently removed from the museum's front lawn.
That is so it could be repainted in its seven original colors.
When the restoration is finished, it will find its new home at the new museum on Wabash Avenue.
The pole was carved in the 1930s.
