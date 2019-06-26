Historical Society museum leaders hope to restore the facade of their new building to the original look

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Historical Society received a little help in making it a central part of downtown Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment presented them with a grant.

It's for around $45,000.

Right now, the historical society is in the process of moving to a new building on Wabash Avenue.

It's a move that's been several years in the making.

Historical Society leaders say their new building has been around for a hundred years.

They hope to have it restored to what it looked like in the beginning.

"The original facade of this building was built in 1895. In the 1960s it was updated. Then what we did is tear that update off and tried to restore the building to the storefront closer to what it was in the 1800s," Susan Tingley told us.

Leaders hope to open the museum by late July or early August.