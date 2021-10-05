Historical Bridgeton Mill is Ready for Another Covered Bridge Festival

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Parke County is rich in history and the Covered Bridge Festival is a celebration of that. Although there are numerous Covered Bridges in the area, there are also plenty of other historical sites to take in. One of them is the Bridgeton Mill in Bridgeton.

The Mill began as a log building in 1823 with the building that no stands today opened in 1870.

Throughout the years, the mill has taken many forms and has had many different owners.

Mike Roe is the current owner and miller of Bridgeton. He is the thirteenth person to hold the title of miller at the mill. He and his wife stumbled across the mill in the 1970s after attending a Covered Bridge Festival. At the time, there wasn't much to look at, but Roe saw potential.

"I said, "Wow. This place was beautiful back in the 1800s," he said of first seeing the property. "And my wife says, "that?" I said "yes."

At the time, the dam was barely built and trees and other plants covered the property. Still, Roe and his wife pursued the property. After a long battle to purchase the mill, Roe and his wife officially bought the place in 1995.

Over the years, the couple worked to restore and remodel the mill. Volunteers also helped along the way. They also relied on the previous owners of the mill for guidance.

Roe said they took many of the previous owners' mixes and expanded their variety. Today's products include pancakes, cornbread, and brownie mixes. Their shop even sells a variety of jams and jellies.

The shop's wide variety paid off during the pandemic. With many store shelves bare and a rise in the demand for flour, Bridgeton Mill went to work to fill orders for customers across the country.

"I ground more wheat, not this summer, but last summer than I normally grind in a year and a half," Roe said. "Just tons and tons of wheat."

While the Mill made it through the pandemic, Roe said he is glad the Covered Bridge Festival is back. The celebration in Bridgeton has grown since Roe has owned the property. He said they had about fifty vendors the first year and they have now reached 150 this year. The mill and Roe are excited and ready to welcome visitors to this year's festival.

For Roe, the Covered Bridge is also a reminder of how far the mill has come over the years. He said the festival is what helped the business thrive in its early years.

"Without it," he said. "There was no way we could've bought this old mill and saved it and restored it and brought it back to what it is today."

For more information on Bridgeton Mill, click here.