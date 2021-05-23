Historic sign is shining bright

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The community of Brazil got together tonight to recognize a piece of history.
A 74-year-old sign was put back up Friday and today it was officially lit.
After hanging out in storage, it was restored by a local company!
The sign is at the American Legion in Brazil.
We're told it's one of few in the country.
