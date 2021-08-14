Historic museum closes their doors after due to deteriorating problems

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Fire Museum officially closed its doors for business, now they're trying to figure out where the collection of history will go.

Caretaker of the museum David McCarty showed off precious memorabilia around the museum but also things that need to be fixed.

"The condition of the building has been neglected for quite a few years now. We've got the front part of the building bowing inwards from the façade. We are afraid bricks will start falling off the side of the building."

Not only is the museum a staple for the Wabash Valley community, but it hits home for McCarty.

"I'm a 34-year veteran, I'm retired now, so it really bothers me. This is the last firehouse that is actually owned by the city that's an old firehouse. The others have been torn down or sold."

McCarty says it would take just under a million dollars to fix everything in the building. Now he's looking toward his next steps.

"Pack everything up as best we can and we have a facility at the airport that we're going to store stuff in temporarily if the decision is made to fix the building you know we still have to take the collection out here so nothing is damaged and if not we'll find a new building and relocate their hopefully."

If you would like to donate to the collection, the funds will go through the Terre Haute Firefighters Local 7-58 the union.