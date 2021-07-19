Historic World War II aircraft lands in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A rare piece of history is now on display in Terre Haute.

On Monday, the Terre Haute Regional Airport welcomed a Medium Duty Bomber aircraft used in combat during the Second World War. The B25-J model, also known as the "Maid in the Shade," will be in Terre Haute from Monday, July 19, until Sunday, July 25.

This is all part of the Commemorative Air Force's "Flying Legends of Victory Tour." The hope is to use this historic plane to educate, honor, and inspire future generations.

"The education portion is to allow people to learn more history about the aircraft and to keep it alive," Nicole Brown, the owner of Hoosier Aviation, said. "The honor portion is to honor our veterans, the World War II veterans that served, and the future generations of veterans knowing that we honor what they have done for our country. The inspire portion is to get people interested in aviation and the history of aviation."

This specific aircraft made its debut on several important World War II missions. One of the most important missions being the Doolittle Raid in 1942.

Historians say this surprise raid was to avenge the attack on Pearl Harbor. This aircraft played a key part in boosting the Allied Powers' morale when they needed it most.

"This specific airplane is one of the few surviving b-25's that has actual combat history," Trevor Henson, one of the aircraft's pilots, said.

Henson says it is very impactful to interact with history right in front of your very own eyes.

"There are a lot of museums around the country that you can go see static airplanes, and they are great to see, but it doesn't bring history alive," he said. "When you come to tour the airplane, you get to come inside and touch the airplane. It's not sitting behind ropes or anything, and you get a whole new appreciation for history when you get to hear how the airplane sounds, hear the power on take-off. It really brings that history alive."

For a tour of this historic aircraft or if you would like to take a special flight in the sky, click here for tickets or visit the Terre Haute Regional Airport.