Historic Vigo County bridge to make the move to a county park

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You normally take a bridge to get to your destination...but soon, a historic bridge will be on the move itself.

On Tuesday, Vigo County Commissioners took steps to move the bridge on French Drive to a different location.

They say it's still in use...but in need of repair.

They plan to move it to the Prairie Creek Park, where it will serve as a walkway.

They will build a new bridge in its old spot.

Commissioners approved several parts of this process during Tuesday's meeting.

They told us they hope to preserve a big part of the county's history.

"I think it's neat to know that some of these old bridges, that were built in the 1800-1900s are still here," Commissioner Brad Anderson said.

There's no timeline for the completion of this project, they said they are still waiting on funding.