Historic Terre Haute theatre sold

Declining membership and costly repairs are forcing a local group to leave its historic home.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 12:43 PM
Updated: Jan 28, 2020 12:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Declining membership and costly repairs are forcing a local group to leave its historic home.

Since the 1950s, the Scottish Rite Valley of Terre Haute operated out of 727 Ohio Street.

The building is the original home of the Hippodrome Theatre.

After voting to sell the building, the group is moving to 2901 Ohio Boulevard.

"There's a lot of history with the Scottish Rite in this building, and a lot of past history when it was the Hippodrome Theatre. So it's kind of sad to be leaving, but that's a part of life," Lewis Moke, the executive secretary said.

Moke says the building has been sold and the new owner has a lot of ideas for the space.

