Historic Parke County bridge vandalized...again

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley landmark has been vandalized...again.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office said someone recently tagged the outside of the Bridgeton Bridge with red spray paint.

Authorities are now searching for the person responsible.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

In 2005, Jesse Payne set fire to the historic bridge.

Last month, a judge upheld his 90-year prison sentence.