Historic Hulman and Company building officially has new owner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A historic building in downtown Terre Haute officially has a new owner.

Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson announced he's finalized the purchase for the Hulman and Company building.

It's home to the Clabber Girl Museum and Clabber Girl Bake Shop and Cafe.

Gibson said he's working with the Hulman family regarding the museum's future.

Gibson will also work with B&G Foods in terms of leasing agreements for the Bake Shop Café and office spaces for Clabber Girl.

The building has been a staple in the community since 1893.

Gibson said he believes this building is an important piece of the puzzle for development, a historic standpoint, and also for the future of the downtown area.

Susan Tingley at the Vigo County Historical Society said they're excited for the building to remain in good hands.

"We're so glad it's going to be owned by another local business man that has his heart set on helping Terre Haute, and especially downtown Terre Haute to be what he believes it can be," said Tingley.

Right now, the current tenants in the building will continue working, and there are no immediate changes planned.